Terry, Franklin help Georgia Tech turn back DII Florida Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 19 points, Ja’Von Franklin added a double-double, and Georgia Tech defeated Division II Florida Tech 79-56. Franklin had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Jalon Moore scored 15 points and Miles Kelly added 12. Moore was the only non-starter to score more than two points and he added six assists. Deebo Coleman’s pullup jumper gave the Yellow Jackets their largest lead at the time, 58-42, with 11:02 remaining. Georgia Tech put it well out of reach with a 9-0 run, giving the Yellow Jackets a 73-51 lead with 4:06 remaining. With three seconds left, a dunk by Jermontae Hill provided the final points and Georgia Tech’s largest margin of 23.

