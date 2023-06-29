Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Guardians manager Terry Francona was back at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday for their finale of a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals after dealing with a health issue earlier this week. But the club said DeMarlo Hale would continue to serve as Cleveland’s acting manager with temperatures expected to hit triple digits.Francona was hospitalized following an episode of lightheadedness before Tuesday night’s game. He was released from The University of Kansas Health System on Wednesday after the team said that all tests “came back within normal ranges.” Francona will accompany the team to Chicago for a series with the Cubs.

