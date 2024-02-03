Terrier scores again as Rennes beats Montpellier 2-1 in French league. Lens visits Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Martin Terrier has scored again to help Rennes beat Montpellier 2-1 and secure a fourth straight win in the French league. After scoring twice in a 3-2 win against Lyon in the previous round the lively forward put Rennes ahead in the third minute on Saturday. Strike partner Arnaud Kalimuendo made it 2-0 from the penalty spot before Téji Savanier pulled a goal back for Montpellier. Rennes stayed in ninth place. Lens vists Nantes later Saturday.

