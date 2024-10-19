Terrez Worthy gets Temple’s first rushing TD of the season by a running back and the Owls beat Tulsa

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Evan Simon passed for 297 yards and a touchdown, Terrez Worthy added Temple’s first rushing touchdown of the season by a running back and the Owls beat Tulsa 20-10 on Saturday for their second victory. Temple scored 17 straight points in the first half before Tulsa got within 17-10 with 2:40 left in the third quarter. Worthy’s 1-yard run up the middle capped the first-half scoring. Maddux Trujillo gave the Owls a 10-point lead on a 41-yard field goal with 12:50 left in the fourth. The Temple defense came up with some key turnovers. Jamel Johnson ended the first half by intercepting a Tulsa pass, and Andreas Keaton recovered a fumble with 7:52 left in the fourth.

