Terrence Shannon scores 16 in his return, No. 14 Illinois beats Rutgers 86-63

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Justin Harmon scored 18 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 in his return to lead five Illinois players in double figures as the No. 14 Illini beat Rutgers 86-63. In his first game back since the university was ordered Friday to lift his suspension, Shannon came off the bench and played 28 minutes. He had four assists and made 8 of 10 shots from the free-throw line. Shannon was suspended by the university on Dec. 28 because he’s facing a rape charge in a September incident in Kansas.

