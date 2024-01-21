Terrence Shannon scores 16 in his return, No. 14 Illinois beats Rutgers 86-63

By STEVE STEIN The Associated Press
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., center, drives to the basket between Rutgers' Derek Simpson, left, and Noah Fernandes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Justin Harmon scored 18 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 in his return to lead five Illinois players in double figures as the No. 14 Illini beat Rutgers 86-63. In his first game back since the university was ordered Friday to lift his suspension, Shannon came off the bench and played 28 minutes. He had four assists and made 8 of 10 shots from the free-throw line. Shannon was suspended by the university on Dec. 28 because he’s facing a rape charge in a September incident in Kansas.

