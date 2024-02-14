Terrence Shannon Jr. scores 31 points, No. 14 Illinois buries Michigan 97-68

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. shot 11 of 15 from the field for 31 points to lead No. 14 Illinois past Michigan 97-68. Coleman Hawkins had 17 points and five assists for the Illini, Marcus Domask had 13 points and Quincy Guerrier had 10 points and seven rebounds in a game where most of Illinois’ starters were on the bench for the final 9:29. Terrance Williams III had 17 points, while Tarris Reed Jr. and Olivier Nkamhoua had 13 points each for the Wolverines, who have lost 12 of 14 and are in last place in the Big Ten.

