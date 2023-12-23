Terrence Shannon Jr. scores 30, No. 13 Illinois cruises to 97-73 win over Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Quincy Guerrier scored a career-best 28 points and No. 13 Illinois beat Missouri 97-73 in the Braggin’ Rights rivalry game. Coleman Hawkins added 15 as the Illini cruised to a 49-24 halftime lead. Missouri had its most lopsided victory in the series last year, when it built a 35-point lead on its way to a 93-71 win. But this time the Tigers missed 16 of their first 17 tries from 3-point range while falling behind 49-24 at halftime. Sean East II had 15 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Tigers

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.