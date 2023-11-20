Terrence Shannon Jr. scores 24 points as No. 23 Illinois routs Southern 88-60

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half, Dain Dainja added 12 points and Quincy Guerrier had 10 to lead No. 23 Illinois to an 88-60 rout of Southern. A 17-point run in the final five minutes of the first half gave Illinois a 45-27 lead at the break. The Illini (4-1) weren’t threated by the Jaguars in the second half, extending their lead to as many as 34 points. Nine of the 10 players who dressed for Southern (1-4) scored. Tai’Reon Joseph led the way with 16 points, and Jordan Mitchell added 13 points.

