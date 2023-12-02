Terrence Shannon Jr. has 23 points, 10 rebounds, No. 24 Illinois beats Rutgers 76-58

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Illinois beat Rutgers 76-58 in the Big Ten opener for both schools. Marcus Domask added 15 points for the Illini, who won at Rutgers for the first time since Feb. 25, 2018. Austin Williams and Aundre Hyatt scored nine points apiece for the Scarlet Knights, whose five-game winning streak ended. The game featured the top two defenses in the Big Ten, and Illinois got the better of Rutgers by holding the Scarlet Knights to 33% shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.