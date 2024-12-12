Terrence Edwards Jr. scores 22 points to help Louisville edge UTEP 77-74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Terrence Edwards Jr. had 22 points, James Scott and J’Vonne Hadley both secured a double-double and Louisville edged UTEP 77-74 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Devon Barnes made a jumper from the free-throw line with 45.8 seconds left to get UTEP within 73-72 and Kevin Kalu had a putback dunk on their next possession with 8.4 seconds left for another one-point deficit. Louisville got two free throws by Reyne Smith with 6.2 seconds left for a three-point lead. UTEP had an open look at the other end for a tying 3-pointer but Corey Camper’s shot hit off the back iron as time expired.

