Terrell, Falcons defensive starters eager to make preseason debut against Bengals

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Cornerback A.J. Terrell is eager to finally get on the field in the Atlanta Falcons’ second preseason game against Cincinnati on Friday night. Terrell and other starters were held out of last week’s 19-3 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins. Coach Arthur Smith says starters including quarterback Desmond Ridder are expected to play against the Bengals. Smith hasn’t said how long the starters will be on the field. Led by linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who had a sack, forced fumble and recovery, Atlanta’s backups on defense compiled a long list of big plays, including five sacks and three interceptions.

