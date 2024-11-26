Termis scores 13, Georgia Tech women beat No. 21 Oregon 74-58 at Hawaii North Shore Showcase

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Ariadna Termis scored eight of her 13 points as Georgia Tech pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat No. 21 Oregon 74-58 at the Hawaii North Shore Showcase. Zoesha Smith added 12 points with two blocks and two steals and Ines Noguera finished with 11 points, seven assists and three steals for Georgia Tech. Tonie Morgan had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Kara Dunn grabbed 12 rebounds and Kayla Blackshear 10 for the Yellow Jackets, who outrebounded Oregon 53-31, including 23-8 on the offensive glass. The Yellow Jackets are off to their best start since they won their first six games of the 2017-18 season. Deja Kelly led Oregon (6-1) with 10 points.

