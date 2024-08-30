Terion Stewart runs for 161 yards, 3 TDs as Bowling Green tops Fordham 41-17

B0WLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Pegues took the opening kick and raced 100 yards for a touchdown and Terion Stewart ran for three scores, including 73 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown, and Bowling Green rolled to a 41-17 win over Fordham in the season-opener. The Falcons opened their season at home for the first time since 2019 with their first meeting with the Rams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.