Teresa Weatherspoon isn’t dwelling on surprising firing by Chicago Sky

Teresa Weatherspoon is focused on her future and not dwelling on the past. It’s been nearly two months since the Chicago Sky fired her as coach after just one season with the franchise. She spoke for the first time since she was let go after a 13-27 season with the Sky. She’s now working with her new team in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league. A lot of Weatherspoon’s role with the new league will be about player development. Something she’s done at many of the stops along her coaching journey with the New York Liberty and New Orleans Pelicans.

