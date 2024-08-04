Terence Crawford could see big payday, bigger challenge in super fight with Canelo Álvarez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terence Crawford’s unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov for the WBA super welterweight title on Saturday moves the consensus best pound-for-pound boxer in the world to a potential super fight against Canelo Álvarez. The bout would be incredibly lucrative for Crawford, but it would also come with risk after the closer-than-expected result over Madrimov in his first fight at 154 pounds. Álvarez is set to defend his 168-pound title in September.

