Terence Crawford could see big payday, bigger challenge in super fight with Canelo Álvarez

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Boxer Terence Crawford is declared the winner at the end of his fight against Israil Madrimov during a super welterweight championship boxing match in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. Crawford, the consensus best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, defeated Madrimov by unanimous decision to become a four-division champion. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terence Crawford’s unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov for the WBA super welterweight title on Saturday moves the consensus best pound-for-pound boxer in the world to a potential super fight against Canelo Álvarez. The bout would be incredibly lucrative for Crawford, but it would also come with risk after the closer-than-expected result over Madrimov in his first fight at 154 pounds. Álvarez is set to defend his 168-pound title in September.

