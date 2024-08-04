Terence Crawford becomes 4-division champion by defeating Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terence Crawford, the consensus best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision to become a four-division champion. Crawford won the WBA super welterweight title on Saturday night in Los Angeles in his first fight at 154 pounds. He won 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 on the judges’ scorecards. Crawford had not fought since he stopped Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023 to become the undisputed welterweight champion. He has also won titles at super lightweight and lightweight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.