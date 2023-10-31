Teravainen scores late as Hurricanes beat Flyers 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:47 left to play and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Monday night.

Stefan Noesen and Michael Bunting also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won eight straight matchups. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots.

“Freddie played awesome and kept us in the game,” said Teravainen, who scored his eighth goal of the season. “We took a few too many penalties, but the penalty kill did a really good job and kept us in the game.”

Owen Tippett and Garnet Hathaway had goals for the Flyers, losers of four of their last five. Carter Hart had 31 saves.

“I think we had 12 scoring chances and they had a few, too,” Flyers head coach John Tortorella said. “Sitting behind the bench and not capitalizing on those chances against a good hockey team — we just have to bury one of those. It just comes back to bite us.”

The Hurricanes were able to build momentum off their penalty kill, forcing the Flyers to go 0 for 5 on the man advantage on just seven shots. Andersen settled in after allowing shaky goals to Tippett and Hathaway in the first period to win his fourth game of the year.

“The bounces weren’t going my way, but I wanted to just stay with it and went for the next save,” Andersen said. “We stayed with the game and got rewarded.”

The teams were evenly matched through the late stages of the third period. However, with play tilting into Carolina’s offensive end, Teravainen whipped a pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi past Hart’s stick side and inside the left post.

“That’s the guy that you want the game on his stick right now,” Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The Hurricanes then iced the game by controlling the puck as the Flyers struggled to get Hart off the ice for the extra skater. Philadelphia didn’t have a shot on goal over the final 5:27 of the game.

“Andersen didn’t look that good early on, but he stood on his head in the third period,” Tortorella said.

Noesen picked up his second goal of the season 3:11 into the game, converting on a Philadelphia defensive zone turnover with a wrist shot over Hart’s stick side.

The Flyers answered twice in the later portions of the period to take the lead. Tippett hit a knuckler that just fluttered over Andersen’s glove for his second of the year with 4:51 remaining. A little more than three minutes later, Hathaway picked up his first goal of the season with a backhander that tucked between Andersen’s pads.

Bunting tied it 2-2 at 9:02 of the second with a one-timer off a faceoff on the power play.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Flyers: Host Buffalo on Wednesday night to begin a home-and-home against the Sabres.

