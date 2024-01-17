Teoscar Hernández says there’s no better place to play than with LA Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández initially was seeking a multiyear deal in a slow free-agent market, but the chance to join a powerful Los Angeles Dodgers lineup convinced him to sign a $23.5 million, one-year contract. The outfielder was an All-Star in 2021 and is hoping to get back to that level with the Dodgers. General manager Brandon Gomes says Hernández will be an everyday player and the team believes his on-base percentage will improve with all those sluggers around him. Hernández says he agreed to defer $8.5 million after the team offered him the option.

