Teoscar Hernández says there’s no better place to play than with LA Dodgers

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
FILE - Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernández celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Aug. 26, 2023, in Seattle. Hernández finalized a $23.5 million, one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, the latest deal by big-spending Los Angeles that includes deferred money. The outfielder agreed to defer $8.5 million that will be paid in 10 equal installments each July 1 from 2030-39. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández initially was seeking a multiyear deal in a slow free-agent market, but the chance to join a powerful Los Angeles Dodgers lineup convinced him to sign a $23.5 million, one-year contract. The outfielder was an All-Star in 2021 and is hoping to get back to that level with the Dodgers. General manager Brandon Gomes says Hernández will be an everyday player and the team believes his on-base percentage will improve with all those sluggers around him. Hernández says he agreed to defer $8.5 million after the team offered him the option.

