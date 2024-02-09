Teofimo Lopez unanimously outpoints Jamaine Ortiz to retain WBO junior welterweight title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Teofimo Lopez Jr. unanimously outpointed Jamaine Ortiz to retain the WBO junior welterweight title Thursday night, just days before Super Bowl at nearby Allegiant Stadium. Judge Steve Weisfeld scored the fight 117-111, while Tim Cheathem and David Sutherland both had it 115-113, an announcement met by a roar of boos from an announced crowd of 6,206 at Michelob Ultra Arena. Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) was making his first defense of his title and was stepping into the ring for the first time since June, when he beat Josh Taylor by way of a unanimous decision. In the co-main event, a scheduled 10-round lightweight bout, American Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis stopped former Puerto Rican two-division world champion Jose Pedraza with a sixth-round TKO.

