Tens of thousands of Boca Juniors fans welcome Cavani at Bombonera Stadium

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s Boca Juniors has introduced its new signing Edinson Cavani to tens of thousands of fans at its Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires. The veteran Uruguayan striker, who was tearful as supporters cheered for him, will be the team’s key addition in its competes for the Copa Libertadores title. Boca announced it had signed the 36-year-old Uruguay international on Saturday on a free transfer. The club said it has an 18-month deal with him. Cavani wore a No. 10 shirt that was once the uniform number of Diego Maradona.

