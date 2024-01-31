Tennyson 23 points as No. 25 TCU beats Big 12-leading No. 15 Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Trevian Tennyson scored 23 points, Micah Peavy added 18 against his former team and 25th-ranked TCU beat Big 12-leading No. 15 Texas Tech 85-78. Tennyson made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 17:21 left and the 16-5 Horned Frogs went ahead to stay. They trailed by as many as 11 points before halftime. JaKobe Coles added 12 points, including four free throws in the final 14 seconds for TCU. Pop Isaacs had 25 points and nine assists to lead 16-4 Texas Tech. Chance McMillan had 19 points with five 3-pointers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.