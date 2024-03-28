Tennis umpire loses appeal against 7-year ban for false match scores

LONDON (AP) — A tennis umpire from Tunisia who was banned for inputting wrong scores in matches has lost his appeal at sport’s highest court. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Abderahim Gharsallah lost his challenge at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a seven-year ban. He manipulated match scores at a lower-level tournament in Tunisia in 2020. He was among three umpires banned for seven to 20 years. The charges in the case relate to tennis integrity rules covering gambling and match-fixing. Gharsallah’s ban until November 2027 prohibits him from officiating at or attending any international or national tennis event.

