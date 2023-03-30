Tennis umpire handed lifetime ban for manipulating scoring

LONDON (AP) — A tennis umpire from the Dominican Republic has been handed a lifetime ban from the sport for manipulating the scoring of matches in 2019. Fabián Carrero was found to have committed 16 breaches of tennis’ anti-corruption program across eight matches in tournaments held in the Dominican Republic in November and December 2019. The International Tennis Integrity Agency Carrero says he manipulated the match scoring in a handheld device “to facilitate guaranteed betting wins on specific points.” He has been suspended since March last year while the case proceeded. He can no longer officiate or attend events organized by tennis governing bodies.

