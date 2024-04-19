Tennis umpire banned for life for manipulating scores and gambling

LONDON (AP) — A tennis umpire from Bulgaria has been banned for life for breaking rules related to betting 21 times from 2019 to 2023. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Pavel Atanasov admitted charges including manipulating match scores data for betting purposes, gambling on matches and “failure to report corrupt approaches.” Atanasov said during the investigation he was paid less than $100 each day for umpiring at low-level International Tennis Federation events. He also was fined $10,000.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.