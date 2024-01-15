Tennis star Zverev to stand trial in assault case in May but will not have to appear in court

BERLIN (AP) — Germany news agency dpa says Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev will stand trial for alleged assault in Berlin in late May but will not have to appear in court in person. The 26-year-old Zverev is accused of assaulting a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. He has denied the accusation. The dpa news agency says Zverev’s trial will start on May 31, which is during this year’s French Open. However, dpa cited a court spokesperson who said he will not need to make a personal appearance and can be represented by a lawyer.

