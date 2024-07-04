Tennis star Jabeur says she cried when Ronaldo missed his penalty at Euro 2024

LONDON (AP) — Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur says she was crying along with Cristiano Ronaldo when the star striker missed a penalty in Portugal’s win over Slovenia at the European Championship. Jabeur is a huge soccer fan and occasionally shows off her foot skills by deftly flicking a loose tennis ball into the air. Jabeur was asked about Euro 2024 on Thursday after she won her second-round match at Wimbledon. She says “When Cristiano missed the penalty, I was crying with him because I love him so much.” Her assessment of the tournament overall? “I thought it was going to be more exciting.”

