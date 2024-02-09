Tennis star Halep awaits CAS verdict after 3-day hearing to challenge 4-year doping ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has left sport’s highest court unsure when she will get the verdict in her appeal against a four-year ban for doping. The former world No. 1 spent almost three full days at the Court Arbitration for Sport hearing in Lausanne. The court set no target for the ruling from a panel of three judges. Halep will turn 35 before the ban being challenged expires in October 2026. Halep tested positive for an endurance-boosting roxadustat at the 2022 U.S. Open. The Romanian star denies wrongdoing and has blamed contaminated nutritional supplements.

