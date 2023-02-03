Tennis pro Varvara Lepchenko’s doping ban cut to 21 months

Former top-20 tennis player and U.S. Olympian Varvara Lepchenko has had her doping suspension for use of a banned stimulant reduced from four years to 21 months as part of an agreement with the International Tennis Federation. Lepchenko had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. She and the ITF signed a settlement agreement in October. It was approved by CAS on Tuesday and made public by the ITF on Friday. The World Anti-Doping Agency also signed off on it. Lepchenko’s urine sample after a first-round loss at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July 2021 contained the stimulant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.