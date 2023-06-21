Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley get lifetime bans in match-fixing case

LONDON (AP) — Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley have been banned from the sport for life and fined as part of a match-fixing case. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says the 28-year-old Kolar committed 25 offenses from 2015-20 and was fined $175,000. Riley committed 15 offenses in the same period and was fined $50,000. Kolar is from Slovenia and Riley is from the United States. The agency says the penalties reflected the significance of the breaches “which included contriving aspects of matches, wagering, facilitating wagering, courtsiding, conspiracy, and failing to report corrupt approaches.” Courtsiding is a prohibited practice which involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes.

