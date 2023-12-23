Tennis players Moore and Gatica cleared in doping case. Contaminated meat blamed for positive tests

LONDON (AP) — Tennis players Tara Moore of Britain and Barbara Gatica of Chile have been cleared of doping allegations after investigators ruled that their positive tests for steroids stemmed from contaminated meat they ate while competing in Colombia. They had been provisionally suspended after their samples taken at a WTA tournament in Bogotá in April 2022 were positive for boldenone. Moore’s sample also contained nandrolone. The ITIA says an independent tribunal determined that “contaminated meat consumed by each player in the days before sample collection was the source of the prohibited substance(s).” The suspensions were immediately lifted, although separately Gatica remained under a three-year ban for corruption offenses.

