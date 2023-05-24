Tennis player Mikael Ymer disqualified for outburst during match in Lyon

LYON, France (AP) — Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer has been disqualified after slamming his racket into the umpire’s chair during a match at the Lyon Open. The 24-year-old Ymer was upset that the umpire refused to check a line call in the 11th game of the first set of his second-round match against Arthur Fils. Ymer thought the ball went wide and pleaded for the umpire to check. After that, Fils broke Ymer with a cross-court backhand to take a 6-5 lead. Ymer then twice slammed his racket into the bottom of the umpire’s chair, leaving the stand damaged and his racket in tatters. He was then defaulted.

