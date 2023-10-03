Tennis player defaulted after hitting a chair umpire with ball in Shanghai Masters qualifying

SHANGHAI (AP) — Australian tennis player Marc Polmans has been defaulted from the final round of qualifying at the Shanghai Masters tournament after hitting the ball into the face of the chair umpire. Polmans was leading Italy’s Stefano Napolitano 7-6 (3) and the score was 6-6 (6-5) in the second-set tiebreaker when Polmans missed his second match point after hitting a low backhand volley into the net . The Australian then hit the ball in anger as it bounced back from the net. His errant swat narrowly missed the ball person before hitting chair umpire Ben Anderson in the face. Anderson was apparently not seriously injured.

