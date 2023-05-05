Tennis player Crepatte banned 3 years in match-fixing case

LONDON (AP) — French tennis player Baptiste Crepatte has been banned for three years because of match-fixing. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says the 28-year-old Crepatte was “involved in the fixing of three matches.” It notes the player contested the charges. He was also fined $15,000. Crepatte’s career-high ATP ranking was 276 reached in August 2019.

