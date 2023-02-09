Tennis player banned for life for 135 match-fixing offenses

LONDON (AP) — A former tennis player from Morocco has been banned for life after being found guilty of 135 match-fixing offenses. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says it is the highest number of match-fixing offenses by one person detected in the sport. Younes Rachidi has been banned from ever playing in, coaching at or attending any tennis event sanctioned by governing bodies the ATP and WTA. The 36-year-old Rachidi had a highest doubles ranking of No. 473. He was also fined $34,000.

