Tennis player apologizes for hitting a chair umpire with ball in Shanghai Masters qualifying

SHANGHAI (AP) — Australian tennis player Marc Polmans has apologized for hitting a ball into the face of the chair umpire during final round qualifying at the Shanghai Masters, which led to him being immediately disqualified. Polmans had match point against Italy’s Stefano Napolitano in the second set on Tuesday when he missed a volley and then hit the ball in anger as it bounced back from the net. His errant hit narrowly missed the ball person before hitting chair umpire Ben Anderson in the face. Anderson was apparently not seriously injured. Polmans posted on social media that Anderson “has accepted my apology for my actions.”

