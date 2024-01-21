Tennis parents say attitude the key for their sporty children

MELBOURNE (AP) — If anyone wanted the secret to producing a sporting champion then you might think that having the DNA of sports-playing parents would be the key factor. But while genetics play a big part, when it comes to some of the parents at this year’s Australian Open, what they are looking for in their children, most of all, is the right attitude. There were eight mothers in the draw for this year’s Australian Open, including major winners Victoria Azarenka, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber. All eight know what it takes to become a professional sportswoman, from the sacrifices they have to make to the sheer effort they need to put in.

