Tennis Hall of Fame to get face lift in time for golden era inductees like Federer, Serena Williams

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The International Tennis Hall of Fame is getting all dolled up for some extra special visitors. The Newport, Rhode Island, shrine on Tuesday unveiled plans for a $3 million renovation that will double the museum’s exhibit space and redesign the plaque gallery in time for the enshrinement of all-time greats such as Roger Federer and Serena Williams. Hall CEO Dan Faber says it’s perfect timing to get ready for the stars of the sport’s recent golden era. Most visible among the upgrades will be a new display for the inductees. It is the first major upgrade to the Hall since 2015. The plaque gallery had not been updated since 2008.

