Tennis champ Simona Halep’s appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS on Wednesday

GENEVA (AP) — Former top-ranked tennis player Simona Halep will go to sport’s highest court on Wednesday to challenge her four-year ban in a doping case. The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, says Halep plans to attend in person when the appeal opens for a closed-doors hearing. It’s scheduled over three days and the verdict from three judges could take months. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep aims to overturn the ban imposed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency that runs into October 2026. Halep tested positive for the blood-booster roxadustat at the 2022 U.S. Open. She blamed a contaminated supplement.

