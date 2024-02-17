Tennis balls disrupt Bundesliga as Bayer Leverkusen moves 8 points clear at top

BERLIN (AP) — Tennis balls have been raining on the Bundesliga. None of Saturday’s games escaped fans’ wrath with the German soccer league for its controversial plan to sell a stake in the Bundesliga’s media rights income to an outside investor. Supporters threw tennis balls onto the field across four of the afternoon’s five games, forcing interruptions and delays. Bayer Leverkusen has consolidated top spot by beating Heidenheim 2-1. Jeremie Frimpong and Amine Adli scored for Xabi Alonso’s team to move eight points clear of Bayern Munich before the defending champion’s match at Bochum on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.