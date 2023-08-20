Tennessee’s joint practices canceled after injury to Patriots cornerback Bolden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will focus on themselves during the final week of training camp after the New England Patriots canceled their two joint practices following the injury to cornerback Isaiah Bolden. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday the Patriots informed them Saturday night about the change in plans. Bolden was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Green Bay Packers. Bolden was released from a Wisconsin hospital on Sunday morning and flew home with the Patriots. Vrabel said the Titans wish Bolden well in his recovery. Vrabel also said he understands the Patriots’ decision to work by themselves.

