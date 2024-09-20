Tennessee’s Iamaleava, Oklahoma’s Arnold to meet in battle of top 2023 QB recruits

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A pair of five-star quarterbacks from the 2023 class will face off when Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava and Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold lead their teams into a key Southeastern Conference matchup. Iamaleava was ranked No. 1 in the On3 quarterback rankings and No. 2 in the 247Sports quarterback rankings. Arnold was the 2022-23 Gatorade National Player of the Year. He was the Elite 11 MVP, and ESPN ranked him the No. 1 quarterback in his class. It will be the first Southeastern Conference game for both players and the league opener for both teams.

