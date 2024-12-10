Tennessee’s fast-paced pressing style leads the Lady Vols into the AP women’s Top 25

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Caldwell brought her fast-paced pressing style to Tennessee this season. It had been successful when she coached at the Division II level at Glenville State and then last season at Marshall. Now it’s working early in the season as Caldwell has guided No. 19 Tennessee back to the Top 25. The Lady Vols entered the AP women’s basketball poll Monday for the first time in a year, ending the longest drought outside the Top 25 in school history. The team’s next game is Saturday against N.C. Central. Tennessee is 7-0 and coming off an impressive win over then-No. 17 Iowa on Saturday at the Women’s Champions Classic.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.