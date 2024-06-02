Tennessee’s early eruption highlighted by Amick’s grand slam sends Vols past Indiana 12-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Billy Amick hit a grand slam homerun, Tennessee left the ballpark four times and batted .333 as a team en route to an 12-6 win over Indiana in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Even before Amick’s grand slam in the third, Dean Curley and Christian Moore each hit two-run homers in the second to give Tennessee a 4-0 lead. Devin Taylor hit a three-run homer for the Hoosiers in the bottom of the third to reduce their deficit to 9-3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.