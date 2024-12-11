Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson, South Carolina’s Kyle Kennard headline AP’s All-SEC team

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson is the Associated Press offensive player of the year in the Southeastern Conference and South Carolina defensive lineman Kyle Kennard is the top defensive player. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was voted the top newcomer while the Gamecocks’ Shane Beamer is coach of the year in voting by the panel of 17 media members who cover the SEC. Sampson led the SEC and set school records by rushing for 1,485 yards and 22 touchdowns. He’s tied for third nationally in rushing touchdowns, recording the league’s fifth-most in a season.

