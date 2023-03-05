Tennessee women reach SEC final, rally past No. 4 LSU 69-67

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 26 points and Jordan Horston 17 as Tennessee rallied from 17 points down to defeat No. 4 LSU 69-67 and reach its first Southeastern Conference tournament championship game since 2015. Jackson and Horston both had double-doubles with 10 rebounds each. LSU got a final chance, but Alexis Morris’ 35-footer desperation heave was off the mark. Angel Reese had 22 points and 11 rebounds for LSU. The Lady Vols will take on undefeated and top-ranked South Carolina for the title on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.