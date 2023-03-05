Tennessee women reach SEC final, rally past No. 4 LSU 69-67

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
LSU's Kateri Poole (55) and Kateri Poole (4) tries to block the shot of Tennessee's Jordan Horston (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 26 points and Jordan Horston 17 as Tennessee rallied from 17 points down to defeat No. 4 LSU 69-67 and reach its first Southeastern Conference tournament championship game since 2015. Jackson and Horston both had double-doubles with 10 rebounds each. LSU got a final chance, but Alexis Morris’ 35-footer desperation heave was off the mark. Angel Reese had 22 points and 11 rebounds for LSU. The Lady Vols will take on undefeated and top-ranked South Carolina for the title on Sunday.

