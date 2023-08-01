Tennessee Titans’ revamped offensive line is a work in progress in training camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans thought they had at least one starter on the offensive line ready to go in the same spot for the 2023 season. Then the NFL suspended right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for the first six games of the season. That leaves Aaron Brewer sliding from left guard to center as the last man remaining on a completely revamped line. Brewer says it’s different and he likes the new group of guys. The new offensive line could hardly be much worse than a year ago. Only four teams gave up more sacks than the 49 the Titans allowed in 2022.

