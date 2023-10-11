Tennessee Titans eager to quit settling for field goals and score more TDs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans fixed their kicker issue of the past four seasons so far thanks to veteran Nick Folk. Now they have a bigger problem of finding the end zone. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Wednesday they haven’t scored enough touchdowns period. Scoring was such a problem last season that coach Mike Vrabel switched offensive coordinators. They head to London for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens averaging 17.6 points a game. That’s a tick ahead of the 17.5 points they averaged last season. Staying on the field isn’t the problem. The Titans have settled for eight field goals to cap drives that lasted at least 10 plays.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.