Tennessee Tech-Tennessee State game suspended after injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A game between Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State was suspended after Tech guard Diante Wood was injured and taken to the hospital on Saturday. The injury occurred with Tennessee State leading 67-53 with three minutes remaining in the game. Wood, a senior, was injured after a collision with two other players while going after a rebound. He remained on the floor for 20 minutes while being attended by trainers and EMS personnel. He could be seen moving his lower extremities. He was taken to the hospital for further observation, according to a Tennessee Tech statement, which did not release details of the injury.

