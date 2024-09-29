Tennessee Tech runs for 340 yards and 5 TDs in 52-21 win over Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Aidan Littles ran for 118 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee Tech finished with 340 yards rushing and five TD to help the Golden Eagles beat Gardner-Webb 52-21. Jordyn Potts threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Linkins that capped a nine-play, 80-yard opening drive for Tennessee Tech (2-2, 2-0 Big South-OVC) about 5 minutes into the game and Tremel Jones scored on a end-around from the 12 to make it 14-0 with 13:07 left in the second quarter. Littles ripped off an 87-yard scoring run that made it 52-7 with 8:58 to play. Ren Hefley threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Camden Overton 5 minutes later and Carson Gresock capped the scoring with a 2-yard TD run with 1:24 remaining.

