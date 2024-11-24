Tennessee Tech rides Mitchell and five-game winning streak to 4-way share of Big South-OVC title

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Mitchell ran for 131 yards on 20 carries and Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Illinois 23-6. The Eagles wrapped up the regular season with five straight wins and earned a four-way share of the conference title with Southeast Missouri State, UT Martin and Tennessee State. Jay Pearson accounted for the Panthers’ lone score with a 2-yard touchdown run at the end of a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted nearly five-and-a-half minutes. The two-point conversion failed.

